In June 2021, new car sales in Colombia reached 20,449 units, which compared to the same period of the previous year, represents a strong growth of 70.7%. The new Toyota Corolla Cross has been one of the most prominent models.

The Colombian automobile market accelerates its growth in the month of June 2021. The car sales in Colombia have closed the sixth month of this year with a total of 20,449 units traded. This result, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a great 70.7% rise. Now, we must bear in mind the “coronavirus factor.”

To a large extent, this rise is virtual due to the effects that the coronavirus pandemic had on commercial activity in Colombian territory in June 2020. The accumulated data are equally positive. And it is that, between January and June new car registrations in Colombia totaled 111,169 units, 53.6% more compared to the first semester of last year.

The Renault Kwid was the best-selling car in Colombia in June 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Colombia during June it leaves us several surprises compared to previous months. The victory is for the Renault Kwid, one of the best cheap and small SUVs that fights for the first place on a monthly basis. The Chevrolet Joy came second, which is surprising since it is usually not that high.

In third place, closing the podium, is the Toyota Corolla Cross. It is one of the most prominent models. A newcomer to the Colombian market that has burst into the dealerships and almost took the victory. Toyota’s new SUV is reaping good results across the Americas.

The list of most popular car brands it also presents changes. Renault remains at the top and boasts a resounding victory. The second place is for Chevrolet and, in third position, appears Toyota. The Japanese firm has been able to displace other brands such as Nissan and Volkswagen.

The Chevrolet Joy has climbed positions to dispute the victory to the Renault Kwid

Sales by model



The best-selling cars in Colombia are:

Ranking Model Sales Jun’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 Renault kwid 959 4,713 2 2 Chevrolet joy 948 2,888 9 3 Toyota corolla cross 943 1,190 24 4 Renault duster 615 3,653 6 5 KIA Picanto 609 3,956 3 6 Renault logan 579 3,455 8 7 Renault stepway 565 3,705 5 8 Renault sandero 499 3,469 7 9 Mazda CX-30 481 4,976 1 10 Chevrolet beat 394 2,689 eleven eleven Toyota hilux 342 1,327 19 12 Renault Captur 333 1,227 2. 3 13 Nissan kicks 328 1,686 16 14 Nissan march 313 1,475 17 fifteen Renault duster oroch 303 1,440 18 16 Nissan versa 275 1,709 fifteen 17 Toyota Corolla 267 1,177 26 18 Chevrolet onix 251 3,890 4 19 Mazda cx-5 251 2,766 10 twenty Chevrolet tracker 221 2,311 12 twenty-one Chevrolet NHR 180 1,321 twenty

Sales by brand

The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Colombia are:

Ranking Brand Sales Jun’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 Renault 4,071 22,858 1 2 Chevrolet 2,929 19,073 2 3 Toyota 2,124 7,911 5 4 Nissan 1,802 9,063 4 5 Volkswagen 1,301 5,969 7 6 Suzuki 1,223 4,273 8 7 KIA 1,160 6,793 6 8 Mazda 1,046 11,056 3 9 Hyundai 630 2,922 10 10 Ford 524 2,933 9 eleven Mercedes 518 1,859 eleven 12 BMW 334 1,632 13 13 JAC 314 1,385 14 14 Photon 259 1,689 12 fifteen Hino 178 1,041 fifteen 16 Sling 159 484 24 17 Audi 156 600 twenty-one 18 Citroën 152 717 17 19 Peugeot 132 928 16 twenty Kenworth 129 633 19 twenty-one DFSK 124 459 25 22 JMC 114 672 18 2. 3 Jeep 113 619 twenty 24 Volvo 102 522 2. 3 25 International 91 555 22 26 SEAT 88 455 26 27 Subaru 82 439 27 28 Mitsubishi 64 362 29 29 Changan 31 400 28 30 RAM 18 342 30 – (other brands) 481 2,525 –

When it comes to electrification, the truth is that it plays a very minor role in Colombia. In June, 50 electric vehicles, 284 hybrids and 26 plug-in hybrids were marketed.