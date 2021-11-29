If you have Amazon Prime (you can sign up for a free month) you will be able to keep a handful of great games forever that you cannot miss.

There are many ways to take advantage of your subscription to Amazon prime, and if you are fond of video games, Prime Gaming is giving away great games these last months.

You need an account Amazon prime to get them, but you can get one for free, and best of all, once registered, you keep the games forever even if you stop being Prime.

For the month of December Prime Gaming will offer many free games, a great collection that will provide you with months of fun. You can see them in this video:

On the one hand we have Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, a fast-paced racing game that will take your breath away.

Journey to the Savage Planet (Analysis at Hobbyconsolas.com) is an adventure and action game, with touches of humor, where you must explore an alien planet, and survive with the resources you find.

If the strategy suits you, Frostpunk is an award-winning survival title where you have to manage a city and prevent its inhabitants from freezing, in a post-apocalyptic world.

Football Manager 2021 makes you the coach and soccer manager of your favorite team. Make decisions, sign and sell players, to win titles.

Another of our favorites is Tales of Monkey Island, the last game in the mythical adventure saga, where you play the eternal pirate apprentice Guybrush Threepwood.



Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or register freely. Read: How to Enable Debug Mode Developer Options Easily

If you get through the first episode, somewhat boring, the following are a true narrative delight.

Plus games that Prime Gaming gives away in December are Morkredd, Spellcaster University, YouTube’s Life, and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse.

Plus, items and other content for dozens of online games, including Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, New World, and Roblox.

All of these gifts will be available from December 1st on Prime Gaming.

Remember that you can still get free the games that Prime Gaming gives away in November, which are also true classics: Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Age Inquisition, and others. Take advantage, there are only two days left!