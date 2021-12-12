We will be able to relive the great space adventure of actor William Shatner in a documentary that Amazon Prime Video will broadcast in the coming days.

At 9 years old Jeff bezos, the founder of Amazon, built some wooden tricorders (the communication device of the Star Trek series), to play with your friends. Trekkie confessed, Bezos came to participate in the movie Star Trek: Beyond, disguised as an alien.

His mother kept those tricorders for 48 years, which have actually traveled to space in the pockets of William Shatner, the true Captain Kirk of the mythical television and film saga.

Being Bezos fan of Star trek, it is natural that one of the first invited to a space flight of his company Blue Origin, was William shatner. It happened on October 13, becoming, at 90, the oldest person to travel to space:

Now the circle is closed, and everything remains in the family: a Jeff Bezos company, Blue origin, has taken Shatner into space, and another of his companies, Amazon Prime VideoHe has shot the entire trip, which we will be able to see as a documentary.

As reported Entertainment, the documentary is titled Shatner in Space, they have not broken their heads here. It will be one hour long.

Is going to be broadcast December 13 on Amazon Prime Video, but at the moment only in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The rest of the countries will arrive next year.

We do not understand this delay, unless it has to do with dubbing issues.

The documentary will tell the whole trip, from when William Shatner was invited to travel on the New Shepard rocket, to the broadcast of the entire flight, and his impressions after landing.

The documentary will tell the whole trip, from when William Shatner was invited to travel on the New Shepard rocket, to the broadcast of the entire flight, and his impressions after landing.

It’s one of the first collaborations between the different Jeff Bezos companies, and as space travel multiplies, it sure won’t be the last …