What are the similarities of Rambo and Captain America? David Morrell, author of First Blood (Rambo I) explores it in the tale of Captain America: The Chosen One

David Morrell is a writer who in his career can boast of bearing the destinies of two American icons. John Rambo’s in First Blood and Steve Rogers’s in Captain America: The Chosen One.

In 1972 David Morrell won international recognition in literature by delivering a novel that follows a Vietnam War veteran in First Blood, a novel that became known around the world thanks to the film Rambo: Firts Blood, where the leading role It is worn by Sylvester Stalone.

From Vietnam to Afghanistan

The characteristics that Morrell imprinted on John Rambo are similar to those of James Newman, an American soldier who is determined to sacrifice his life to protect his country, his family and his friends.

It is for those reasons that Steve Rogers has him in his sights as a possible replacement to assume the mantle of Captain America, a hero who, like Rambo, risks his life with each mission.

The difference between Rambo and Captain America is the main objective of their battles, since while John Rambo’s fight apparently ended after the withdrawal of the United States in Vietnam, Captain America became a world vigilante with the end of the Cold War. .

In addition, while John Rambo only seeks to fulfill his mission and return home, Steve Rogers knows that not only the objective of his mission is to leave a legacy, so it is surprising that in addition to looking for James Newman, Rogesr wants to inspire an army of new men and women, who join a command that carry out their ideals of life, beyond the lifestyle of America.

