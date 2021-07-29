Sales of Monster hunter rise Y Resident Evil Village they have not fallen badly to Capcom. The company previously mentioned that sales of Monster hunter rise they exceeded their expectations, according to what they said a few months ago. With Resident Evil Village, on the other hand, the company released the sales results from launch to June 30, a figure that rose to the not inconsiderable amount of 4.5 million units sold worldwide for the latest title in Capcom’s horror franchise. Now, the company reveals its first quarter financial results of the current fiscal year (April 1-June 30), and the results have been quite impressive.

In the financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year Capcom reveals that Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise are at the head. As of June 30, Resident Evil Village had amassed the 4.5 million units shipped globally, while Monster hunter rise he kept most of the cake, accumulating 7 million units shipped Worldwide. During the course of this first quarter, Capcom added a total of 13.3 million units console games sold.

For Capcom, this translates to the highest earnings the company has had in the first quarter of any fiscal year, the company has stated. The company has reported a 104.1% year-on-year increase on your net sales. On the other hand, it also reported a 120.4% year-on-year growth on your operating profit.

Monster hunter rise Is available in Nintendo Switch exclusively, for now, with the PC version scheduled for next year. Resident Evil Village we can play it in Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC. Both games are turning out to be a blast for Capcom, so we’ll probably hear from them again very soon.Stay tuned!