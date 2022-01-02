Capcom has been offering titles at a very high level for several years, and it seems that the Japanese studio does not want to rest on its laurels for next year. It is still too early to know what the study’s next project will be, but what we do know is that we will know more about it throughout the current year that has just begun.

As the studio’s game director himself announced, Hideaki Itsuno, during 2022 we will see a new company title, Although no further details have been given in this regard, which has caused the first speculations to emerge about which is the studio’s franchise that could be announced.

Happy new year 2022! The next project is definitely ahead of last year. Please look forward to it. – Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) December 31, 2021

Capcom director teases new game for 2022

The confirmation came through the manager’s official Twitter account, without more information than that already mentioned. However, it must be remembered that a few weeks ago new information on Resident Evil Apocalypse was leaked, which would be the new installment of the survival-horror franchise.

Resident Evil Village has been the most completed game by the players of 2021

In addition to information related to the location of the title, which would take place in a city, information related to the types of enemies that we could find appeared, this time having the ability to camouflage themselves, posing as allied NPCs in order to finish us off. .

However, all this is still assumptions, so we will have to wait for the next few months to know something about this new game for 2022.