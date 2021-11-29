In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The very high demand and the PS5 stock problems force us to look for other alternatives if you want to give one this Christmas, whether they are other types of gifts or a console that is for sale.

One more year, it seems mission impossible to find a PlayStation 5 for sale, and that is that Sony is having a lot of problems to manufacture and distribute its console, as is the case with the Xbox Series X to Microsoft, which forces many people to have have to settle for a previous generation console.

Nevertheless, there is an intermediate generation that is for sale, and we are not talking about the Nintendo Switch, but about a desktop console. It is the Xbox Series S, which is also on sale for 269 euros on Amazon.



Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

This one does have immediate shipping from Spain, so it arrives safely in time for Christmas. It is a cheap alternative to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which surely They are not going to be in stock for many months yet.

It is intermediate generation because, unlike the last generation, it does not reach 4K resolutions and stays at 2K in the best of cases. What’s more, It does not have a CD player, so all the games you buy will have to be digital.

It is not a big inconvenience, especially since for just over 10 euros per month you can access Game Pass, a flat rate of hundreds of games so as not to get bored at all, even with newly released titles, such as Forza Horizon, as well as other timeless classics such as Minecraft.



For less than 300 euros it is a more than competitive console, as we have seen in its analysis, which has left us very satisfied. It offers a wide variety of games to kill time while manufacturers fix their stock problems.

As we have mentioned before, the shipping is fast, even faster if you also make the purchase as an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, you can sign up for the free trial month, which gives you access to a multitude of free games and free rewards to Prime Gaming.