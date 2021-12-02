“Of course they don’t get you high. It’s just a marketing campaign, it just has the flavor of cannabis, and at best it gives you some sleep“said Panusak Suesatboon, CEO of The Pizza Company, Euronews reported.

Thailand is one of the nations that has changed its demanding anti-narcotics law. Since December 25, 2018, the Southeast Asian country approved its use for medicinal and research purposes, although the controlled use of the plant in food and beverages is also allowed, as is the case with this restaurant.

“People get excited because it is something new, something never seen. I would rather say that the use of cannabis is a trend, but no one knows how long this trend will last,” said academic Wilert Puriwat, associate professor at the Chulalongkorn Business School in Thailand

The cannabis leaf does not have a significant concentration of THC as does the flower, which is what is actually smoked, which is why this part of the plant is practically harmless to ingest.

For now, the novelty of trying the “crazy and happy pizza” that is served with the identifiable marijuana leaf will continue to be a benchmark of the vast and rich gastronomic offer of the Thai capital.