It’s that it still stings and I can’t imagine that a series like the exceptional Rome was canceled after 2 seasons . Critics and the public praised practically all of his episodes and, even so, HBO gave him the ax.

And we begin, without a doubt, with the two most controversial.

That platforms streaming they have a sharp knife in their offices is not a novelty. HBO is the platform with the most legendary series per pixel, but it has also canceled some that still hurt, even after years.

The reasons are at least clear and have nothing to do with its exceptional quality. It was too expensive to produce and we assume that HBO saw that it was not profitable.

A shame, because had it been completed, it would have achieved the same status as other legends, such as The wire or Six feet underground.

Deadwood, the second best series canceled by HBO

And speaking of what still twists the dagger that they nailed me (I think I take it very seriously), we have Deadwood.

Best Western Series could not continue into a fourth season despite all the awards, positive reviews and good reception from the public.

Even when it is not complete, is still considered one of the best series in the history of HBO. A pity that, in the end, Warner and Paramount did not understand each other on issues of rights.

They tried to close the plot with a movie many years later, Deadwood: the movie (2019) and, well, it’s not bad, but it doesn’t make up for what they put us through.

Carnivale, the cult series cut in half

It was not a dish for mass consumption, but it was an exceptional dish that still has staunch fans. Carnivale is yet another victim of HBO’s horrific cancellations of its early 2000s series.

A supernatural and haunting drama, set in a traveling circus of freaks, in the style of Monsters stop (1932) by Tod Browning, who was left in the middle. A shame, but again, it was very expensive to shoot.

The Newsroom, Aaron Sorkin split in two (seasons)

The Newsroom was called to be the great series of Aaron Sorkin after the excellent and mythical The West Wing of the White House.

The stories of a news network and its star presenter, a Jeff Daniels that almost makes us forget that he is half Two dumbs so dumbs, it was from those series gourmet that collected the best of Sorkin.

Dialogues sharp and adjusted to the millimeter, camera movements that seem like a puzzle of characters that enter, leave, connect and leave in long shots … A delight if you like Sorkin or the quality entertainment and a bit elite. What has been Sorkin, come on.

Unfortunately, maybe that was his downfall. To say that he already anticipated very well the quagmire that television and the news have become.

As you can see, this is not only HBO series that left us half because of its cancellationThey are true thorns stuck in the side of every fan of good series.