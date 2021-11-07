Can you imagine having patients with influenza and COVID-19 in a single season? While it sounds like a horrible proposition, it is possible.

Many people are at high risk for serious illness caused by the flu and COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu and COVID-19 are caused by completely different viruses, but there are several similarities between the two. They share common symptoms, affect the respiratory system, are contagious, and can cause mild to severe illness.

Medical experts around the world are concerned about the likelihood of an overwhelming number of cases of both diseases, what some call a “twin demic.” Not only are many people at high risk for serious illness caused by the flu and COVID-19, but some hospitals may not have the resources to care for the largest number of seriously ill patients.

Vaccines can help prevent a ‘twindemic’

The good news is that there are safe and effective vaccines for both flu and COVID-19 that can prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. This offers a solution to ease the burden of disease in each region if everyone who can be vaccinated rolls up their sleeves for vaccinations.

But, can you get the flu vaccine if you have covid-19?

People can “get the flu shot if they previously had COVID,” Dr. Sandra Adams, a virologist and professor of biology at Montclair State University, told NJ Advance Media.

Dr. Adams also added that getting COVID does not protect you from getting the flu, as they are two separate viruses.

“The antibodies produced against COVID are specific to the virus that causes COVID,” he said. “They do not offer protection against influenza.”

But you can get COVID and the flu at the same time, and be susceptible to respiratory failure or pneumonia, if you don’t protect yourself ahead of time.

Can I get a flu shot while I have COVID?

Dr. Adams told NJ Advance Media that “you should postpone the flu shot for at least 10 days after the initial positive test for COVID.”

Besides, the Health Secretary it also makes a recommendation about getting the flu vaccine if you have covid-19 or symptoms of the disease.

The importance of getting vaccinated against INFLUENZA

Even if the patient believes that he feels healthy and that contracting the flu virus will not harm his health in the long term. It is important as physicians to remember that the people you may come in contact with on a daily basis are also at risk. These are the elderly, children, parents of children, and pregnant women may be at risk of contracting the flu virus.

While the seasonal flu vaccine should protect you during the flu season. The antibodies the body makes to protect from the flu virus after receiving the vaccine decrease over time.

Getting a flu shot every year can help keep a patient protected from the flu year after year.

