This was confirmed by the producer of Black Adam. According to him, neither Superman nor Wonder Woman could defeat the character of Dwayne Johnson alone.

Black Adam, Superman and Wonder Woman are three very important characters in DC Comics. But who is the strongest of the three? Although it is a very difficult question to answer, the producer of the next DCEU movie, which will star Dwayne Johnson, has the answer we all want to know. For him, the character of The Rock is the strongest of the three and the other two superheroes will have to join forces to be able to defeat him.

“The truth is that there is a reason why we say that when Black Adam enters the DC Universe, the hierarchy of power will change”, revealed Hiram García to The Wrap. “I think, as it’s set right now in the DC movie universe, you look at Wonder Woman and Superman as two characters that would have a chance, maybe if they work together, because well, it’s Black Adam, right?”he explained.

Stronger than all

When it comes to Superman, we all know that there are two main weaknesses for him. It’s kryptonite and it’s magic. And when you have a character like Black Adam who is made of magic along with his inherent aggression, you have a character like Superman, who historically throws his punches, that will be a tough matchup for Superman. I think the fans would want to see that, “commented the producer.

Maybe he’s stronger than Superman and Wonder Woman, but what happens when Dwayne Johnson’s character takes on his nemesis, Shazam: “Some may see Shazam as an option or an equal, but these guys are very different. Shazam’s powers come from the Greek gods, while the other character’s powers come from the Egyptian gods, so there is some reasoning to believe that this is part of the reason why Black Adam seems as powerful as he is. “ Then he added: “In a perfect world, of course I would like to see the best and most exciting to try to embrace the force of nature that we have in that character and the way that Dwayne Johnson portrays him. But yes, I think that at this moment, as it is established, those are the two characters that you imagine have the best chance of being able to survive ”.