Since the beginning of iOS, a very popular procedure among users has always been Jailbreak. Thanks to the completion of this process, it is possible to install Cydia on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, a kind of alternative App Store where you can find modified applications that Apple would never allow by the rules of its official store, or even the so-called tweaks, small extensions that allow deep changes to the system.

Thus, having the Jailbreak was something that made a lot of sense on iOS devices a few years ago, taking into account the characteristics that were lacking in these operating systems, or even in other products such as Apple TV, taking into account that until not too long ago they were quite limited by the firm. However, despite the fact that today it is no longer so necessary due to advances in iOS or iPadOS, There are those who continue to carry out this procedure, and even wonder if it is possible to Jailbreak the Apple Watch to get even more out of your smartwatch.

<br>



Know more: When from within Apple they suggest you jailbreak your iPhone



Jailbreak on the Apple Watch: is it possible?

Back in 2018, we began to see information about the Jailbreak for the Apple Watch. Developer tihmstar released the Jailbreak for the Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 4.1, which Through a somewhat complex process it allowed to install Cydia in said model. The project in question, known as jelbreckTime, is still available on the GitHub platform with its complete code so that any developer can adapt it if they are interested.

However, it is very important that you keep in mind that this process was not easy at all on the Apple Watch. Contrary to what happens on iOS or iPadOS, It was necessary to have Xcode and run a multitude of processes to be able to install Cydia on watchOS, making the situation much more complicated for users without advanced knowledge in the matter, this being one of the reasons why the Jailbreak in this device did not become too popular.

However, The fundamental reason why Jailbreak on the Apple Watch does not make sense and is not available on current models is the lack of developers. At that time, while it was true that it was possible to install Cydia, there was hardly any tweaks available to install and upgrade the operating system, as it was about a recommended process for developers only that they wanted to carry out their own tests and not so much in front of the public.

As if this were not enough, when doing it on the Apple Watch, users should be aware of various warnings. It was not a good idea to do it without knowledge, because the risk that the device would stop working (suffered a “bricking”) was much higher than on the iPhone and other signature devices.

<br>



Know more: Jailbreak in iOS 14: How to do it and compatible devices



When will the Jailbreak make sense on the Apple Watch then?

As we mentioned, the truth is that today the jailbreak in the Apple watch does not make any sense. In addition, we must bear in mind that little by little, since the signing, new versions of watchOS are being launched, improving the characteristics and functions of the operating system, making it unnecessary in many cases.

However, it is true that a Jailbreak on the Apple Watch could make some sense in the future if it has enough support, as it would allow to improve the functions of the smart watch. Among other things, if this Jailbreak were similar to that of iOS, it could incorporate useful features, among others:

Install apps not allowed by Apple : Currently, the rules for publishing apps in the firm’s App Store are quite strict, limiting the number of applications available in that store. However, with this process, Cydia could be installed on the clock, the Jailbreak’s own alternative store where the rules are not strict at all, and they can even access to modify the system and access data that is generally not available. .

: Currently, the rules for publishing apps in the firm’s App Store are quite strict, limiting the number of applications available in that store. However, with this process, Cydia could be installed on the clock, the Jailbreak’s own alternative store where the rules are not strict at all, and they can even access to modify the system and access data that is generally not available. . More customization options for the watch : thanks to the calls tweaks available in Cydia, developers could create options when it comes to customizing the appearance of the clock much more powerful than those available officially, taking into account that it is possible to modify any aspect of the system. Copying the aspects of iOS, we could see changes in the appearance of the battery, in the way of ordering the applications, in the animations or directly in all watchOS.

: thanks to the calls tweaks available in Cydia, developers could create options when it comes to customizing the appearance of the clock much more powerful than those available officially, taking into account that it is possible to modify any aspect of the system. Copying the aspects of iOS, we could see changes in the appearance of the battery, in the way of ordering the applications, in the animations or directly in all watchOS. System improvements like new widgets and spheres: Another aspect that could improve the Jailbreak in the Apple Watch is the inclusion of much more advanced widgets and spheres in the operating system in a personalized way, much more complete, useful and personalized than those that are available today on the watch.

<br>



Know more: Are There Still Reasons to Jailbreak the iPhone in 2021?



Not everything that Jailbreak brings has to be good

When considering the Jailbreak on this device, it is very important to keep in mind that not everything that can be brought is good. Apart from the fact that there has been no news for years in this regard, it is important to note that being such a delicate device, doing it can end bricking the watch, making it completely useless.

In addition, to this we must add that Apple’s warranty is completely lost when performing this process, and that can become a malware gateway for that device if it falls into the wrong hands. That is why, if the Jailbreak were available for the Apple Watch today, in the vast majority of cases it would not be entirely advisable to do so.