While one fiber optic connection offers more than enough speed, maybe if you use a 4G or ADSL connection, the speed you receive is quite low. Many businesses, for example, have dual ADSL and mobile connections in case, in the event that one falls, the other acts as a backup. And, indeed, you can use two connections at the same time, either by mixing two mobile connections, two fixed connections, or a mobile or fixed connection.

There are 2 ways to join connections: hardware or software

When we connect to the Internet, our devices connect to a server that sends files through small packages that then, when they arrive at the destination, they are put back in their original order to obtain the original file. Those packets can be sent at the same time through two or more networks, increasing capacity and speed. The problem is that packages are shipped via sockets as if it were a pipeline to send the information.

The sockets transmission mechanism prevents us from directly sending or receiving packages through two networks. For example, if we have a 10 Mbps connection and another 10 Mbps connection, and we want to stream something at 15 Mbps, we will not be able to do it without waiting times because the transfer is done through the same socket.