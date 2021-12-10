But if we focus on the proposal presented to us by the software giant, the first thing we must bear in mind is that it is a commercial suite. This means that we will have to pay for its use, either by acquiring the corresponding license, or in its way of subscription thanks to Office 365. Another very important section in this same aspect is that here we find several very important applications in the software world. However, we will have the possibility of working with tools of the popularity of Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, among others.

When we talk about Word, as many of you already know, we mean a powerful text editor with multiple additional functions. Despite being one of the best known in the office automation sector globally, in this case we are going to talk about another equally important application. We refer to the one that allows us to design our own spreadsheets based on numerical data, that is, Excel. This is software that will be of use to us both at a domestic and professional level.

In this way we will have the opportunity to do accounts at our home or keep household accounts, or the economy of a large company. Thus, together with Word, it could be considered that this is one of the most installed and used applications around the globe.