When choosing the office suite that most interests us in each case, we have several alternatives. For many years perhaps the most popular is Microsoft, we refer to Office with its Word, Excel or PowerPoint. But there are other more than interesting proposals such as the LibreOffice open source project.
But if we focus on the proposal presented to us by the software giant, the first thing we must bear in mind is that it is a commercial suite. This means that we will have to pay for its use, either by acquiring the corresponding license, or in its way of subscription thanks to Office 365. Another very important section in this same aspect is that here we find several very important applications in the software world. However, we will have the possibility of working with tools of the popularity of Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, among others.
When we talk about Word, as many of you already know, we mean a powerful text editor with multiple additional functions. Despite being one of the best known in the office automation sector globally, in this case we are going to talk about another equally important application. We refer to the one that allows us to design our own spreadsheets based on numerical data, that is, Excel. This is software that will be of use to us both at a domestic and professional level.
In this way we will have the opportunity to do accounts at our home or keep household accounts, or the economy of a large company. Thus, together with Word, it could be considered that this is one of the most installed and used applications around the globe.
How to buy Excel independently
Therefore, at this point, perhaps some users may wonder how to purchase this spreadsheet app independently. As we mentioned before, we can enjoy Office applications by purchasing the program’s license forever, on the one hand. Similarly, Microsoft offers us the possibility of subscribing to use the entire suite temporarily by paying a subscription. In this second case we will never have our own license, but the cost is lower.
However, it must be taken into consideration that for example buy and use Excel independently, it’s not possible. In order to use this program after its installation on the computer, we will necessarily have to opt for one of the two mentioned modalities. This is something that happens with other programs that are part of the suite such as Word or PowerPoint. There is no doubt that, if we need the program for a short period of time or on a one-off basis, it is best to use the Office 365 subscription.
But we have an intermediate alternative that may be of help to us in these cases. We talk about the possibility of using Office online that we can use from the browser for free. Of course, something that we must take into consideration in this case is that this version of the Microsoft suite is very limited compared to the other two mentioned before. How much I go with it in certain circumstances could help us.