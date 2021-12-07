It is very possible that those who usually play in this type of team have several accounts with their favorite titles in each of them. The two cases that we have talked about serve as a clear example, which are perhaps the best known in this sense. At the same time, it may be the case that to unify all these games, we want to bring them together in one place. This is precisely what we are going to help each other in the next lines.

In particular we are going to tell you how you can activate Epic Store games on the Steam client. That way you can directly execute these titles acquired in your direct competition, through the Valve platform. In addition to being a convenience, this will be of great help to us in organizational matters, since we will have all our titles available from a single interface.

Synchronize both accounts to share games and friends

Well, the first thing we are going to do is join our account Epic games with that of Steam which will allow us to share as many games as friends. For this we only have to open both clients with their corresponding access credentials. First of all, we stand at the program that we install on the Epic PC. At that moment we have to click on the icon that is located in the upper right part to see our added friends.