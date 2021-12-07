It is very possible that those who usually play in this type of team have several accounts with their favorite titles in each of them. The two cases that we have talked about serve as a clear example, which are perhaps the best known in this sense. At the same time, it may be the case that to unify all these games, we want to bring them together in one place. This is precisely what we are going to help each other in the next lines.
In particular we are going to tell you how you can activate Epic Store games on the Steam client. That way you can directly execute these titles acquired in your direct competition, through the Valve platform. In addition to being a convenience, this will be of great help to us in organizational matters, since we will have all our titles available from a single interface.
Well, the first thing we are going to do is join our account Epic games with that of Steam which will allow us to share as many games as friends. For this we only have to open both clients with their corresponding access credentials. First of all, we stand at the program that we install on the Epic PC. At that moment we have to click on the icon that is located in the upper right part to see our added friends.
Thus, at the bottom of the window that appears we will see a shortcut that reads Link your social network. Therefore, a series of icons will appear corresponding to the platforms and social networks that we use, including Steam, where we click.
At that time we will be able to share the friends of both platforms since they are synchronized. This is something that we can repeat with as many solutions as they appear in this section.
Activate Epic games on Steam
Next, to achieve the goal we are looking for here, we have to move on to dip into the Valve customer. Once we find your window, we click on the Products menu option to select the option that says Add a non-Steam product to my library. At that time, an extensive list will appear with all the programs and games installed on our computer, including those corresponding to Epic Games.
In the event that we see that one is missing, we can always click on the search button and go to the disk path where we have installed it, to select it. This way we can bookmark as many games as we want from the Epic library to be able to run them directly here, on Steam. As we told you before, this will help us to combine all our favorite entertainment titles in a single user interface. In addition, it must be taken into account that Valve’s proposal is usually the most used and therefore the one with the largest library.