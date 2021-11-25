We still do not know what will enter the Black Friday selection of Calzedonia or how much discount there will be, but the illusion is also lived … so much that we dream of getting all your new Rock Band collection where stockings and socks most mythical rock bands they take full control of the situation. Making a difference with little is possible, and here we have a proof.

In Jared Calzedonia repeats with Mr. Wonderful: this is his new collection of socks loaded with good vibes

Stockings that will break with everything established

Far from boring or tiring, the world of stockings is wide and versatile. With hidden messages or the logo of some of the most legendary rock bands of all time, these designs are created to triumph and knock out the staff. With these options, evening looks take a new perspective.





Queen veiled tights, 9.95 euros.





Rolling Stones veiled tights, 14.95 euros.





Rolling Stones fishnet pantyhose, 14.95 euros.





Queen midi effect tights, 9.95 euros.

Socks to add to the collection

It never hurts to add new socks to our personal collection. Whether you’re a fan of Queen, Rolling Stones, or Guns ‘N’ Roses, these options are perfect for making a difference.





Guns ‘N’ Roses short socks, 5.95 euros.





Short socks by Queen, 5.95 euros.





Rolling Stones short socks, 5.95 euros.

Photos | Calzedonia