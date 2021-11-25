We still do not know what will enter the Black Friday selection of Calzedonia or how much discount there will be, but the illusion is also lived … so much that we dream of getting all your new Rock Band collection where stockings and socks most mythical rock bands they take full control of the situation. Making a difference with little is possible, and here we have a proof.

In Jared

Stockings that will break with everything established

Far from boring or tiring, the world of stockings is wide and versatile. With hidden messages or the logo of some of the most legendary rock bands of all time, these designs are created to triumph and knock out the staff. With these options, evening looks take a new perspective.

Calzedonia Rock Band 01 Stockings
  • Queen veiled tights, 9.95 euros.
Calzedonia Rock Band 02 Stockings
  • Rolling Stones veiled tights, 14.95 euros.
Calzedonia Rock Band 03 Stockings
  • Rolling Stones fishnet pantyhose, 14.95 euros.
Calzedonia Rock Band Tights 04
  • Queen midi effect tights, 9.95 euros.

Socks to add to the collection

It never hurts to add new socks to our personal collection. Whether you’re a fan of Queen, Rolling Stones, or Guns ‘N’ Roses, these options are perfect for making a difference.

Calzedonia Rock Band 01 Socks
  • Guns ‘N’ Roses short socks, 5.95 euros.
Calzedonia Rock Band 02 Socks
  • Short socks by Queen, 5.95 euros.
Calzedonia Rock Band 03 Socks
  • Rolling Stones short socks, 5.95 euros.

