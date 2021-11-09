Calm is a software with which doctors have several programs to relax their mental health, either in search of meditation or a method to be able to sleep better.

This app also supports the fight against anxiety and improves mental health

The app, available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store respectively, offers audio sessions to relax, sleep and meditate.

Through sessions that range from 3 to 25 minutes, this app also supports the fight against anxiety, happiness. As well as the breaking of habits or vices, among other options.

In addition, sessions can have predetermined durations or adjust them to the time available to the user. As well as your preferences for ambient sounds or other aspects.

According to a major study of 200,000 iPhone users, it is “the happiest app in the world” for mental health

Launched in 2012 by Alex Tew and Michael Acton Smith, Calm was named by Apple as the iPhone App of the Year in 2017, an “Editor’s Pick” by Google Play in 2018. And according to a major study of 200,000 iPhone users, it is “The happiest app in the world”. The only app that leaves users feeling happier after spending their time using it. It has received more than 200,000 five-star reviews on Google Play or the App Store.

THAT’S HOW IT WORKS:

Calm creates unique audio content that strengthens mental health and addresses some of today’s biggest mental health challenges: stress, anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

The most popular feature of Calm is a 10 minute meditation called “The Daily Calm.” Which explores a new theme and an inspiring concept every day. Calm also has about 100 Sleep Stories (stories for adults). Plus bedtime music, meditation lessons, nature sounds, videos, multi-day programs, and Calm master classes taught by world experts.

The Calm app is free to download, but a paid subscription to Calm Premium gives access to more than 100 hours of premium content, including a growing library of advanced meditations, relaxing sleep stories, calming nature scenes, a Calm breathing and master classes.

Its value as a company already gives it the status of “unicorn” by exceeding 1,000 million dollars

With 40 million downloads worldwide, Calm is the most downloaded app in the “mental health” category on the iOS and Android stores. These 40 million downloads have allowed it to reach more than 1 million paying subscribers, as indicated.

TPG Growth, Creative Artists Agency and existing investors such as Venture Partners and Sound Ventures have participated in the latest round of financing. Its value as a company already gives it the status of “unicorn” when it exceeds 1,000 million dollars. It is the first “mental health” company to do so, they say.

