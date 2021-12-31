Although the title has been on the market for quite some time, Raven Software continues to update Call of Duty: Warzone to optimize the Battle Royale experience of the prestigious Activision franchise. However, not all the additions are liking users, since now Warzone reduces the number of the player lobby in some modes.

However, players need not worry, as Raven Software has confirmed that it is something intentional. Since December 29, many lobbies have been downsized to try to fix some issues that had been found in the Call of Duty: Warzone modes, avoiding the sudden disconnect from games that some users have been experiencing.

Call of Duty Warzone reduces lobby numbers in some modes

Although Raven Software did not announce this beforehand, players quickly noticed the reduction in the number of lobbies for Warzone modes. In fact, it was JGOD the one who, on behalf of the study, made it official that Call of Duty Warzone temporarily reduces the number of player lobbies in some modes.

Specifically, the Solo, Duo and Quads games have been reduced to 140 players; the games of trio have been reduced to 138; and finally the Vanguard Quads are kept at a maximum of 152 players. However, it remains to be seen if Raven Software will have to further alter these numbers or if it will manage to hit the key to maintain the performance of the title.

Call of Duty Warzone is now free for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.