A combat paradise on an incredible scale… Caldera is set to kick off the first season of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific on December 8, and Vanguard owners will get 24 hours of exclusive game access to the new Warzone Pacific map.

Welcome to Paradise: Warzone Pacific launches with Vanguard Season One

“It was a simpler time then, but the work is never done.” – Captain Butcher, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

On August 24, 1984, deep underground in the Downtown area of ​​Verdansk, the CIA’s highest-level task force discovers a German WWII bunker after dealing with Stitch.

As the detachment follows the noises produced by a potential intruder through the tunnel system, they find a bunker with information from another era along with the familiar voice of Captain Butcher, who mocks their lack of stealth.

Butcher, who was in command of the Directorate of Special Operations (DOE; a British secret organization created during World War II), formed multiple Special Operations Task Forces (SOTF), including the original group, Vanguard (SOTF 001), with the goal of totally eliminating the Axis forces that fled after the war. Adler, Woods, Mason and Hudson stop to listen to the story, which at times reminds them of their mission to eradicate Perseus once and for all …

And they find out that it all started in the Pacific.

On December 8, your legendary journey in Warzone Pacific begins with Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

With an all-new map built on community learnings, Warzone Pacific ushers in a new era of fast-paced, large-scale tactical combat. With a dedicated playlist featuring new Vanguard vehicles and weapons, the first season of Warzone Pacific kicks off another year of free content, all based on your own great epic of ending the last of the Axis resistance.

Welcome to paradise – Warzone Pacific’s new home known as Caldera.

Where will you fall? New details of the Warzone Pacific Caldera map

On December 8, Vanguard owners will receive 24 hours of exclusive game access to Caldera, the new Warzone Pacific map. Warzone players will be able to land on Rebirth Island during this time. Then on December 9, both Caldera and Rebirth Island will be accessible to all players.

Caldera comprises 15 huge and distinct areas to explore and fight once Operation Vulcan begins. There are also hundreds of minor POIs to research and use to your tactical advantage.

