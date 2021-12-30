Call of Duty recycled a weapon pack and there is discontent

Call of Duty: Vanguard It didn’t have the best launch of the franchise, and it seems like the community is already feeling some fatigue regarding the franchise. In addition to the situation within Activision Blizzard not good at all, so Sledgehammer Games you must be very careful how you handle this new shooter, but this time they were neglected.

It happens that in Reddit, one user discovered that the weapon package “Secret santa“, Which is sold for $ 15 dollars from the digital store of Vanguard, is the same one that was launched years ago in Call of Duty: WWII. However, back then it was free and here they want to charge you for it.

Obviously there is some dissatisfaction with this type of practice, although many say they have no problem since they are two completely different games. It is possible to acquire these two weapons in the game naturally, although you will not have access to their Christmas variants, so they are merely a cosmetic accessory. At the time of writing, Sledgehammer Games It has not commented on the matter and frankly I doubt that they will.

