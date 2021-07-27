Last November, prominent leaker Tom Henderson revealed that a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare would arrive in 2021, without many more details about whether it would be a new installment or some kind of remake or remaster of the campaign of one of the games in the saga. Although, in 2016 Activision already released the remaster of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, in addition to the remaster of Modern Warfare 2 in March of last year, so this year it would be the remaster of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Now, a new leak from the trusted user MW2Ghost via Twitter, which specializes in the Call of Duty franchise, has revealed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered could be released on all platforms simultaneously. Also, said news has come after Activision has allegedly broken its contract with Sony for the next title.

Got a report that ATVI has broken contract with Sony pertaining to Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered. Essentially it means they can probably just bundle it with CoD 2021 and have it release on both platforms at once (just an example). I’ll update when I can on this. – MW2 OG (@ TheMW2Ghost) July 25, 2021

When Activision remastered the Modern Warfare 2 campaign in 2020, the contract between Activision and Sony allowed PlayStation users to get their hands on the popular remaster a month earlier than Xbox and PC users. Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered released for PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020, followed by an Xbox and PC release on April 30, 2020. Now, it looks like all of this will change with the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 remastered. We remember that with any news we will keep you informed.