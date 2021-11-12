A user on Twitter has reported that the platform Rappi sells yogurts at the Walmart store in more than 10 thousand pesos.

The delivery platforms they have demonstrated their importance for the general population, especially in times of pandemic; in accordance with ForbesDue to the decrease in social mobility caused by covid-19, the consumption habits of Mexicans would have been drastically affected, since approximately 83 percent of Internet users already use these applications, of which 76 percent percent are looking to buy food, 60 percent order food from the supermarket, and 49 percent buy medicine.

These platforms are used by smartphones, however, due to the constant updates that cell phone brands have in their operating systems, as well as the updates that the applications carry out, they can cause the appearance of errors within their platforms, which can affect the perception of brands before the consumer.

A user on social networks has reported on Twitter that when browsing the Rappi application in the yogurt and dairy section of the Walmart store, he found some Activia brand products that had a price of between 10,000 and 11,000 600 pesos, showing somewhat confused with such high prices.

Faced with this event, Rappi answers why he sells yogurts for more than 10,000 pesos; this is due to failures in their systems or “bugs” in the application. To prevent this from happening, they recommend updating the application by clearing the cache and logging in again and if the same error continues to appear, contact the brand again.

We are fighting those bugs. 😅 We recommend you update the app (clear cache and log in), if doing this the problem persists please send us a screenshot of the error and the data associated with Rappi: your email and phone number by DM 📣 – Rappi Mexico (@RappiMexico) November 10, 2021

