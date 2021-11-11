The PlayStation 5 shortage is not only continuing, it is increasing.

The current situation with the shortage crisis in various components used for the manufacture of consoles is well known, being the semiconductors the ones that are causing more headaches. This is the reason why PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S continue to hit the market with stock problems, thereby giving rise to remittances are launched every so often and speculators are living a golden age.

It is because of that many hope that this situation will end as soon as possible, given that to catch a PlayStation 5 is being a continuous war to see who completes their purchase before. Nevertheless, It seems that the situation is not only going to last, but it can get even worse according to a report provided by Bloomberg.

Fewer consoles will hit stores during these months

As the Bloomberg media has pointed out based on the words of their trusted sources, Sony is slowing down the manufacturing pace of PlayStation 5, so that between now and the end of the current fiscal year (which ends in March 2022) 1 million fewer consoles will be manufactured than expected.

This translates to PlayStation 5 will be a more difficult console to find in stores during these next 4 months. It should be noted that this information comes just after it was said that Sony was shipping PlayStation 5 shipments to the UK, since, after all, this is the European country in which this brand is consumed the most compared to Nintendo and Microsoft.

In this way, it is rumored that Sony would have been stocking the console for the coming Christmas season, since it is the time of year in which there is a greater consumption by users. Nevertheless, it seems that for the following months there will not be so much, so that If you are interested in a PlayStation 5, buy it as soon as you have the opportunity, but without getting scammed along the way.

It is worth mentioning that these data provided They only talk about PlayStation 5, so Xbox Series X / S would be out of the shortage, at least in principle. Be that as it may, remember that many experts talk that the shortage of stock could not only last all of 2022, but, to make matters worse, could continue in 2023. It has certainly been a bad time to start a generation.

