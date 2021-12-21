You save more than 20 euros for this purchase, available on Amazon right now.

Christmas is coming and everyone is looking consoles stock new generation. If you are one of them, you are in luck because Xbox Series S has a very interesting pack on Amazon with which you can save 30 euros. Microsoft’s smallest console has a price of 289 euros and includes a gift card valued at 20 euros. This means that they apply a 9 percent discount and you save more than 20 euros. Without a doubt it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy Xbox Game Pass and you digital game library.

The official price of Xbox Series S is 299 euros, but we remind you that this offer includes a code valued at 20 euros that you can redeem digitally in video games, accessories, services and more through the online store. That includes Microsoft subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold to get a significant discount over its usual price. You can get this pack for only 289 euros and you save 30.99 euros in total, so it can be the perfect gift for this Christmas.

Xbox Series S belongs to the new generation of consoles from Microsoft, but you have to know that it is totally digital. So it does not have a disc player and physical games are not compatible with the console. On the other hand, it is a good alternative if you play online at Xbox Game Pass games or the free Gold games. For a laughable price, you will have hundreds of games available without any additional cost. However, this pack includes 20 euros as a gift that you can spend wherever you want.

It is difficult to find stock of the rest of the consoles, but Xbox Series S It is available at a good price on Amazon. It is applied a 9 percent discount about the final price, which allows you save 30.99 euros.

