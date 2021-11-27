Twitter is the space where a user has complained to Amazon after having bought a laptop on their site and, in exchange, receive cans of milk.

It is no secret that social networks have become the great complaint apparatus for users, whether to exhibit acts of injustice, mistreatment in establishments, complaints towards brands or companies, etc.

For several years, more than a device to be updated on the most relevant news of the day, platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more recently TikTok, are the tool of users that serve to report all kinds of cases and abnormal situations , strange, etc.

In these times, thanks to technology, we can now have a much closer response from companies because the conversation in networks is much more fluid.

Based on that, today, a user, through Twitter, explained that he bought a laptop on Amazon and, in return, received cans of milk, a fact that has exhibited the brand.

However, that was not the only thing he disclosed, as he also mentioned that when a delivery man arrived to deliver his laptop, he did not have identification or plates on his vehicle.

Amazon does not comply, be careful…. ?????? You buy a laptop and they send you pure milk, then something similar to a kidnapper comes to deliver the package, without identification or plates on his vehicle, it would almost look like a kidnapping.@Profeco@AttentionProfeco pic.twitter.com/8etppiZvJz – Juan Romero Solis (@JuanRomeroSolis) November 26, 2021

Of course, this fact has not been proven, but the brand has already responded to the complaint, but, even so, the user claims not to receive adequate attention.

While the case clears up, this can damage the brand in times when it is vital for companies to maintain a “clean” image on social media.

Let us remember that, for some time, platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, among others, are already the scene where consumers expose their complaints about the treatment they receive from brands.

And, as we have already reported on previous occasions, the online trial is extremely delicate for those who are singled out, which is why it is important that brands respond quickly to these types of claims or complaints.

Now, it is much more effective to file a complaint through any platform instead of attending an institution to take care of that matter.

Hello, we hope you are well.

We would like to see your case in more detail, so we ask you to complete the following form with a brief summary and the order number: https://t.co/A7PSgCfK6p.

-Kat – Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 26, 2021

Since the arrival of the pandemic, the digital scene has become the most important for brands, not only to reach new consumers, but also to design strategies in order not to lose those they already have in their portfolio.

For consumers, immediate conversation with brands is vital and networks are the perfect place for that to happen.

On the business side, let us remember that the relationship with your customers is the most important thing and any mistake can be unforgivable, since the damage to consumers can lead to irreversible damage to your image.

