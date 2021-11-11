Dragon ball is the work of Akira Toriyama, for more than 30 years he has told the exciting story of Goku. In its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta set out to become the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past. So, your fans have wondered: are your villains more powerful than Marvel’s? This artist shares an incredible illustration that pits Buu against Spider-Man

While Dragon Ball and Marvel are very different franchises from each other, one of them is focused on action comics and stories full of multiverses and another is a linear anime work. Nevertheless, Oscar Pérez Ayala decided to combine both franchises to face Super Buu with Spider-Man.

On his official channel YouTube has published a longer version of this fan art. This artist comments the following: “This time I wanted to make a sequence of images to show the moment when SuperBuu turns Spider-Man into a chocolate bar; for rocks and soil I used the libraries of megascans ».

I take Super Buu to face Spider-Man from various angles, making him a real terror for this hero. Surely, the Marvel hero will not have it easy against this villain from Dragon Ball Z.

Sad ending for Spider-Man who will have to face Super Buu after ingesting a chocolate that will increase his power. He is such a powerful enemy that Goku not only used his energy to defeat him, but that of many of the beings in the universe.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist. There are fans who fondly remember the classic sagas in which they met villains like Buu, Cell or the Red Ribbon Patrol, this is why these fan arts have returned.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. It seems that very soon, they will have to join forces in the face of much greater danger.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. So for now the Earth has become a peaceful place without war or conflict.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.