Burrata: what is it and what are its benefits

Few know what the burrata is. But this preparation of Italian gastronomy deserves to be known by all.

Last update: January 03, 2022

Since the burrata was first made, several have mistaken it for a type of fresh cheese. But the truth is that its manufacture has nothing to do with that of a traditional cheeseas it is a transformation of the cheese mozzarella and its by-products in a category derivative gourmet.

It is a dairy product with a very particular history and is typical of southern Italy. The name derives from Italian donkey, which means ‘butter’, so you will have an idea of ​​its sensory properties.

Have you ever tried it? If you find this dairy derivative curious and you want to know more about its preparation and benefits, stay with us.

What is the burrata?

According to Salvadori del Prato’s book, the burrata is a traditional product from the Apulia region, southern Italy. It resembles string pasta cheeses and consists of a filling made of cream with strips of cheese mozzarella, often obtained from leftovers during production.

According to del Prato, it is probable that the elaboration of the burrata was to give use to the leftovers of the mozzarella. However, another story tells that in 1956, the Bianchino farmer from the Apulia region, not being able to deliver the cream and cream on time, decided to keep them in sacks made with spun pasta.

In Italy it is a legal requirement to do the mozzarella and the burrata with buffalo milk. When it is made with cow’s milk it is called latte flower. According The Russo, the burrata is not included in the list of agricultural products of the European Union, but it is included in the register of traditional food products of the Apulia region.

Characteristics of the burrata

From a technical point of view, the burrata has an outer part made with mozzarella that is molded to form a hollow, open sphere. On the inside there are strips of mozzarella with cream, which is called stracciatella.

The final product is spherical, with a head and a short neck that is tied with a knot. When cut, it spills onto the plate.

It can weigh between 100 grams and 1 kilo. A Article It stands out that the burrata has a surface without bark, is milky white, smooth and shiny.

The burrata can also be made with cow’s milk. The color is different, with a creamy yellow that stands out for the carotenoids. It can be considered a cheese mozzarella almost sweet, with a smooth texture and a thick cream that melts in the mouth.

A group of agronomists from the University of Foggia highlights that its free water values ​​for the growth of bacteria that alter the product are high. Because you have to keep it refrigerated and eat it quickly before it goes bad.

However, these experts managed to increase the burrata’s lifespan from 3 to 10 days. They packed it in brine, put antimicrobials in the filling, and it was protected with a coating.

The shape of the burrata is characteristic, with a head and a neck.

As elaborated?

The teacher Atanu Jana from India explains that 2 techniques can be used: artisanal and industrial. It all starts with making the cheese mozzarella. Sour whey is added to milk heated to 37 degrees centigrade. Veal rennet is also added.

The milk will curdle for 20 to 30 minutes before cutting. It is kept under the serum for 30 more minutes and is kneaded with hot water between 85 and 90 degrees centigrade. It is stretched to produce the threads and another part is molded to form the coat.

Each bag is then filled with the double cream mixture and the strands of mozzarella. It is closed with a knot and finally the burrata is placed in a brine for 2 minutes to accentuate the flavor. It is allowed to cool to 4 degrees centigrade and is packed in containers soaked in cold serum to prevent it from drying out.

Burrata benefits

To speak of the benefits of the burrata is to refer to the value of the cheese mozzarella. Some may wonder how a 33% total fat cheese can be beneficial. Well there are other components that are favorable to health.

1. Source of nutrients

The burrata is a source of essential amino acids, since like other cheeses, casein protein is concentrated. Contains 18 grams per 100 grams of burrata with a high biological value. The most abundant is the amino acid lysine.

Remember that to eat a traditional burrata you must control the portion to eat, no matter how delicious it is. Its saturated fat content is high, as well as cholesterol. But nevertheless, some experts they managed to make low-fat burratas.

2. It is a source of conjugated linoleic acid or CLA

The presence of conjugated linoleic acid can have certain health benefits. On average, cheese contains between 0.5 to 1.7 grams per 100 grams of total fatty acids. An article published in the magazine International Journal of Dairy Technology points out the benefits of CLA.

This fatty acid it has antithrombotic and antidiabetic effects. Another study revealed that different lipids of the fat globule are associated with the reduction of chronic diseases typical of aging.

3. Bioactive peptides

In the chapter Nutritional benefits of cheese They explain that even though the burrata is not a ripened cheese, bioactive peptides may be produced during digestion that can have a positive impact on health. Some of them have antihypertensive, antithrombotic and antimicrobial activity.

4. May act as a source of probiotics

Some experts have considered fresh cheeses as a good vehicle for probiotic bacteria. These are a source of lactose and other nutrients that allow the growth of microorganisms beneficial to health, while avoiding harmful bacteria.

These types of probiotic products improve oral health, the immune system, gastrointestinal disorders, and protect against respiratory diseases. Other benefits are recognized by various researchers.

How to consume the burrata?

The contrast of texture on the outside and inside and its flavor, make that with the burrata we can combine a great variety of dishes. In general, one of the best ways is with a little flake salt, extra virgin olive oil to taste, and pepper.

Other good combinations we show you below:

With ham, arugula, balsamic vinegar and hard boiled eggs.

balsamic vinegar and hard boiled eggs. Using it with fresh figs, arugula, roasted pistachios and balsamic vinegar.

roasted pistachios and balsamic vinegar. Fresh or roasted tomatoes mixed with vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

and extra virgin olive oil. Place several vegetables on the grill , such as eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, and bell peppers. You add olive oil and vinegar.

, such as eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, and bell peppers. You add olive oil and vinegar. With grated basil leaves, fresh tomato and a splash of extra virgin olive oil.

and a splash of extra virgin olive oil. Sauteed nectarines or peaches, Accompanying toasted almonds or walnuts, arugula and olive oil.

Accompanying toasted almonds or walnuts, arugula and olive oil. It goes very well with artichoke, roasted endives, black olives, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

The hams can accompany the burrata along with other classic ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine.

Simple recipe with burrata

We suggest a simple recipe to prepare without many ingredients. Remember that you can use it as a protein dish.

The ingredients are as follows:

1 burrata.

Salt and pepper.

Fresh basil

Toasted sesame.

Bell pepper.

125 milliliters of cream.

You prepare it by following these steps:

Heat a container over low heat. Place the burrata together with the cream. Leave the fire until the burrata disintegrates completely. Once dissolved, add salt and pepper to taste. When serving, hot or cold, add the sesame seeds, pepper and basil leaves.

Remember that no matter how appetizing the burrata is, nothing in excess is good. Serve the normal portion and always accompany it with fresh or roasted vegetables. In this way, you maintain the caloric and nutritional balance of all preparations.