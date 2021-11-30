The French capital awarded the footballer Leo Messi, his seventh ballon d’or, which places the Argentine as the best soccer player on the planet and possibly of his generation, this event would not go unnoticed by social networks, since many Internet users have celebrated the appointment, although the conversation is polarized due to the personal decisions that each user maintains, preferring or pointing out that the trophy should have been given to some other footballer; However, the opportunity to celebrate the pressure would not go unnoticed by Burger King, which ironically launched its own license to award the best burger with a gold Whopper.

Burger King, unveiled a singular and ironic celebration, by proposing a golden Whopper for the best hamburger, this after the announcement of what would be the seventh golden ball delivered to Messi. From his official account @burgerking_es, a post was placed where, as an ironic tribute, a golden Whopper Jr hamburger is presented, which will be awarded to the best hamburger.

Yes, tonight the #BallonDor, but let’s get down to business, who deserves the Golden Whopper? 🍔👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/MqdxeBrDoI – Burger King (@burgerking_es) November 29, 2021

Social media users have reacted to Burger King’s initiative, since up to the time of writing the post made from the hamburger chain’s official Twitter account has 7 retweets, 2 cited tweets and 136 reactions.

Social networks serve to generate this type of strategy, where the community can interact within the publications generated by daily events, the fast food chain Burger King, with this post celebrates the victory of Leo Messi and celebrates in parody mode the creation of the best hamburgers, by being recognized with a Gold Whopper.

The gold ball

The Golden Ball means being at the top of world football, at least that is what Alexia Putellas declared, after being recognized by this title, which is delivered by the French magazine France Football, with the intention of awarding the best player both Men’s and Women’s Professional Soccer of the Year, after the decision of 180 people around the world.

The award has been delivered uninterruptedly since its first edition in 1956; However, it is worth mentioning that since 2009, this award was merged with the homologous award of the FIFA World Player, thus achieving homologate the award for the best player of the most practiced sport in the world, this pair of awards lasted only seven years, since in 2016 the awards were separated again.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times, I feel the first in 2009, after this victory the awards of 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the coveted title in the 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 editions, thus marking the sporting rivalry that exists between the two great stars of international football.

