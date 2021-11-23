A chemotherapy patient has shared in networks that Burger King gives you a hamburger, an action that has moved users and managed to be a good publicity for the brand.

The foods offered by the different fast food chains have proven its importance for consumers around the world to satisfy their hunger at almost any time of the day, or simply to fulfill some of their cravings. Among the brands in charge of offering this type of food we find McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King and Taco Bell, among others, who are some of the most valuable fast food restaurant chains by brand value in the world during 2021 (according to Statista).

Its constant growth (even with the passing of the years) is due to the fact that brands care to win new consumers with different strategies, as may well be McDonald’s with its alliance of BTS achieving a successful campaign by partnering with one of the artists most recognized of the moment.

The constant presence of brands, products and good experiences, result in these companies staying for long periods of time in the mind of the consumer; However, there are some strategies that can be implemented in more specific and personal cases that, with the help of social networks, can reach thousands of people around the world, placing the name of the brands in the users’ feed.

According to the medium of Cancer.net, one of the side effects of chemotherapy is having changes in taste, which stop 3-4 weeks after the end of treatment, so a user on social networks has shared her experience where, after many months after undergoing this treatment, you can taste your favorite foods again and thank you Burger King, brand that gives you a hamburger Now it does taste like a hamburger.

This action carried out by the brand, in addition to receiving thanks from the patient, also managed to captivate users on social networks, applauding their good work.

Look, great detail … if things are done well, you have to say it, period. Well done @burgerking_es – Blank⚫ (@balvarezas) November 12, 2021

A nice touch. Enjoy it. – F. García 🇪🇸 (@ fegarci59) November 12, 2021

What a fantastic. What good for you and what good is the company’s policy @burgerking_es – Ana Argüelles S (@ArguellesSuarez) November 12, 2021

A detail of @burgerking_es . Thank you very much for being like that, do not change! – Jose Ramirez Mendia (@jramirezmendia) November 14, 2021

This case where Burger King gives a hamburger to a patient that underwent chemotherapy treatment, despite raising spirits and that it managed to be a good unpaid advertising strategy achieving more than a thousand interactions in networks, shows the loyalty that brands have in the minds of consumers, even in difficult health moments.

This case where Burger King gives a hamburger to the patient, is a sample of the opportunity that brands have when making strategies in specific cases, which can be effective before the target consumer by giving away some products, with the result that they choose to share their experiences on social networks and achieve a type of “Unpaid advertising”, plus hundreds of reactions from other users.

Another example of this type of more specific strategies We previously had it with the consumer of the Andatti brand coffee located in Oxxo, who mentioned it was the “best coffee in the world,” where the brand took the opportunity to “sponsor” it with some coupons on social networks, improving their shopping experience with a simple follow-up and achieving a considerable number of reactions.

To carry out marketing strategies Giving away products or services in specific cases can be a good opportunity to position brands in social networks, improve the consumer experience and that they remain loyal to the companies.

Related Notes: