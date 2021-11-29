Xiaomi and its Mi Home ecosystem does not stop growing with new products that intend to make our lives much easier. A good example of this is the new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, the renewal of the most economical smart doorbell from the Asian firm that introduces great innovations that will improve its daily use.

Among these novelties, the incorporation of an integrated battery thanks to which we will avoid changing the batteries with which its previous generation worked, in addition to a change in its main sensor with a higher resolution and lens aperture in order to obtain a better viewing result.

Up to five months of autonomy within a virtually identical design

Taking a look at the design of the new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 we see how the company has kept the design of its previous generation intact beyond the incorporation of a USB-C socket to charge its built-in 5,200 mAh battery that provides an autonomy of approximately five months.





Another important change comes in the integrated camera sensor to be able to remotely view the user using the product. This has a 3MP resolution with 180 degree angle of view and f / 2.0 focal aperture, which will help to have a much better visualization in low light conditions and obtain an image quality superior to its predecessor.

This sensor has a six element lens system thus providing a higher level of detail of the resulting image, which we can view through our smartphone thanks to the Wifi connectivity of the product and its compatibility with the Mi Home app.





Finally, comment that this product includes a small speaker that will help us receive sound alerts from the person calling our home and it even has an automatic recognition of people with notifications on our smartphone remotely.

Price and availability of the new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3





The new Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 has been presented in its native country, China and, at least for the moment, it is not expected to end up reaching the rest of the markets in the short term. Its official price is 299 yuan, about 32 euros to change.