The DLC ‘Happy Home Paradise’ from Animal Crossing: New Horizons has added a lot of new features and items to the game. From vacation home design to new decorations and furniture, the DLC has something for everyone. Now, it appears the game is adding an unexpected +18 feature to that list, as some players have reported that their villagers have turned nudists. What is Tom Nook thinking?

Normally, all the villagers, apart from the shamelessly confident KK Slider, wear clothes. One of the main features of the game is the ability to design clothes and equip villagers with unique outfits. It’s so exciting to gift that pesky villager a really horrible shirt that you have designed and then laugh as he walks around the island with it.

However, some players are visiting their villagers, but they are finding its residents walking around completely naked and without any kind of shame. Although this has been observed to occur mostly in Brewster’s new cafeteria, some players are seeing its inhabitants naked in various places.

Of course, this sudden turn to voyeurism is not a feature of the DLC, but rather a glitch that affects some islands. The nudes of the villagers seem to have been introduced alongside the recent DLC, Happy Home Paradise, and the 2.0 update in which the cafe was introduced. The bug is likely affecting the part of the game that deals with creating and sharing custom designs, although Nintendo has yet to comment on or fix the issue.

Meanwhile, gamers don’t seem to mind the intrusion of the nudes. People are sharing their favorite encounters on social media. If you’re looking for a way to kill time, check out Animal Crossing’s string of naked villagers from the islands. You will not regret.