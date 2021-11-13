BuenFin: HONOR offers

HONOR Mexico continues to celebrate the opening of its e-commerce site. Therefore, for the Good end launches offers ranging from 30% to 70% discount and months without interest in your online store and points of sale, until November 16.

The new products that HONOR has launched during this year have attractive offers and promotions. These devices integrate the latest technology to make life easier for users and make them more productive, have great gaming experiences and even to freeze precious moments in high-resolution videos.

In this way, they will find:

Serie HONOR MagicBook– The new aluminum-cased laptops are here to boost user productivity and also to offer entertainment moments on their large screens, thanks to their Intel processors and next-generation connectivity.

Users who access HONOR’s e-commerce site may find a 30% off in the HONOR MagicBook 15, whose final price is $ 13,999 MXN + 12 MSI, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 at $ 16,999 MXN + an HONOR SPORT gift, and the HONOR MagicBook X 15 at $ 14,999 MXN + an HONOR SPORT gift.

The promotions are extended to other points of sale:

Sears HONOR MagicBook 14 will be available starting at $ 21,999. So does the HONOR MagicBook X 14 from $ 17,999 MXN. And the HONOR MagicBook X 15 from $ 15,499 MXN.

Coppel It will feature the HONOR MagicBook 14 at $ 19,999 MXN, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 at $ 16,999 MXN and the HONOR MagicBook X 15 at $ 14,999 MXN.

Liverpool you will have the HONOR MagicBook 14 from $ 22,999 MXN, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 from $ 19,999 MXN and the HONOR MagicBook X 15 from $ 16,999 MXN.

On Sam’s Club The HONOR MagicBook 14 will be available at a price of $ 20,458.98 MXN with 18 + 3 MSI For its part, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 will be priced at $ 19,435.97 with 18 + 3 MSI. Both will have attractive discounts when paying in cash.

So too, users of Amazon You can purchase the HONOR MagicBook X 15 for only $ 13,649 MXN.

HONOR Band 6: this smartband will help people to be aware of their health status, as it monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate and even stress levels, as well as giving tips to help them relax. Also, it keeps track of daily workouts, to see progress or setbacks.

It will be available for only $ 999 MXN at Coppel, Sam’s Club, Suburbia, Liverpool, Sears, Mobo and Elektra.

HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Sound Earbuds X1– Provide a superior, clear, lag-free audio experience. As well as noise cancellation technology. Plus, its battery lasts up to 24 hours with the charging case and six hours of continuous music playback or up to four hours of phone calls on a single charge.

These headphones will arrive at the Good End with a price of $ 849 MXN and can be purchased at Coppel, Telcel, Suburbia, Liverpool, Amazon, Game Planet, Mobo, Elektra, Mix up, Mercado Libre and Bodesa.

In addition, consumers will be able to take advantage of Flash Sale in the online store of HONOR, during business days from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at which time HONOR will make a 40% discount on 5 MagicBook X 15, so they will only have a price of $ 11,999 MXN, and on 5 MagicBook 15, so that they have a final price of $ 13,599 MXN.

During the Flash Sale, the brand will also make a discount of 70% on 5 HONOR SPORT Pro, so that they only have a price of $ 410 MXN.

And those who subscribe to the online store of HONOR, they will get a coupon for 500 MXN, which can be used in the purchase of any Pc or smartphone.

To access these great offers and promotions, users will only have to go to Sears, Coppel, Liverpool, Sam’s Club, visit Amazon or the new online store of HONOR México.