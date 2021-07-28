One of the best and most used strategies in pharmaceutical marketing is undoubtedly BTL (Behind the Line), why? The reason is simple and we will get to know it in detail below.

First of all, we must know that BTL describes marketing that has short-term duration, for example: email, exhibitions, brochures, etc. What this has in common is that it is aimed directly at a consumer.

It is also important to know the difference between ATL (Above the Line) and BTL (Behind the line).

Being an advertising technique that makes use of communicative practices that are not massive, the BTL manages to focus on very specific segments, which means that it is much more specific and thanks to the level of difficulty it presents (which can be seen very simple) It requires high creative content, generating surprise for those who perceive it and opportunity for those who communicate.

All this is equal to innovation, since the forms and channels of communication are unique. It applies to say that this strategy is a clear example that “less is more.”

What benefit is there for the Pharma industry when using BTL strategies?

The most important thing is that their use allows differentiating the message according to the target and the context and as they are more direct they can have a better effect with patients and health professionals.

The focus that is given to the target (patients and PS) helps to make the impact much better.

It is aligned with the best practices.

The appropriate content can become a reference for our target.

Finally, this makes us emphasize once again that marketing for the pharmaceutical industry must establish its content directed to specific topics, for all types of clients, focusing and defining how, where, when and why it is going to be communicated.

The idea is that health promotion contemplates promoting strategies for brands and, then, getting where we want to with patients and professionals in the sector.

