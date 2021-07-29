Video game fans Injustice: Among us We can now enjoy the first preview of its adaptation in the form of an animated film, in which we can see the first clips of the film as well as comments from the team and the voice actors in its original version that have made the film possible. And it must be recognized that like all Warner animated products with its DC comics characters it looks brutal.

You can see the Sneak Peek below

Injustice takes place in an alternate Earth where the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane. This Superman unhinged by the death of his pregnant wife, decides to take control of Earth for his own good, leading Batman and his allies to try to stop him.

The cast includes Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Matt Peters, known for the animated film Justice League Dark, acts as director; From a script by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush), Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge) is producing with Jim Krieg and Sam Register serving as executive producer. The film is expected to be released this fall, a shame that like the rest of DC superhero films it does not get to see a theatrical release, I would pay to see it on the big screen, what about you?