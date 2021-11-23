“Ruthless” with Harry

The Dukes of Sussex argued strong media pressure as the main reason for their withdrawal from the monarchy, which they announced loudly in early 2020, before moving to California, shaking the foundations of royalty.

Interviewing a lawyer for the former actress who denied the allegations, the documentary also talks about Meghan’s alleged harassment of palace employees when the couple were still living in London.

In an unprecedented decision since Princess Diana’s break with the monarchy in the 1990sVery unusual for an institution that does not settle disputes in public, the royal house announced in March that it was investigating such complaints.

Prince Harry has made controversial statements to the press regarding his life within the royal family.

Enrique and Meghan, who have filed various lawsuits against the media, are currently awaiting an appeal ruling against him. Mail on Sunday, whom the Duchess of Sussex accuses of having violated her privacy by publishing a personal letter written to her father in 2018.

In “Princes and the Press,” a private investigator, Gavin Burrows, also claims that the media of the 2000s had “no morals” and were “ruthless,” especially towards the young prince.

Burrows apologized for having hacked the phone of his then-girlfriend and sold the information to News of the World, arguing that the information about Enrique sold more than those about his older brother, less rebellious and more moderate.

“As two editors explained to me, Enrique had become the new Diana“He said, referring to his mother’s media pull, which the prince always defended as a victim of the press.

When leaving the monarchy, the grandson of Isabel II affirmed that he wanted to avoid the “repetition” of the story of the media harassment of his mother with his wife, who admitted in a shocking interview with the American presenter Oprhan Winfrey having come to have suicidal thoughts.