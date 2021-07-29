Bridge of Spirits is delayed again by a month

If you were waiting to be able to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits August 24, then we have some very bad news for you. In totally unexpected news, its developers confirmed that the game will be delayed until September 21, almost a month after the previously announced date.

Via Twitter, Ember Lab shared the following message:

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Kena until September 21 to polish the game on all its platforms. The team has been working extremely hard and we feel this extra time is critical to ensuring the best possible experience. We know that many of you were eager to play it, and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on the best possible version of Kena. ”

So there you have it, it won’t be until September 21 when Kena: Bridge of Spirits I arrived at PlayStation and PC. Originally intended as a launch game for the PS5, Kena it was delayed to some unspecified point this year, until it was finally given an exact date during a State of Play a few months ago.

Source: Ember Lab

