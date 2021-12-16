At the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, the first images of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in motion could finally be seen, but its playable proposal and news regarding the first installment of the Nintendo series are still everything a mystery. Although it seems that some patents from the Japanese company would have revealed a few interesting details about how this new adventure is played.

These patents appear to reference two of the new moves that Link will be able to make in this sequel. We already saw the first in the presentation trailer, it is the ability to cross surfaces. In these sketches we can see what appear to be different variables for this movement to be successful, such as the type of surface or if there are any obstacles in between.

The second new move that Link would count on would be some kind of action rewind, a mechanic that although it is not entirely new, it would be the first time that it takes place in the series. It sure gives a lot of play for the temple puzzles and other activities.

Finally, the latest patent addresses a new falling motion system With which the protagonist can make more spectacular and precise movements in the air while gliding with the stand or moving in free fall. An example of this would be shooting the bow in the air during a fall, taking any other action that the game allows, or other uses in cinematics.

The next appearance of the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild may be further than you imagine

At the moment there is no specific date for the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but we know that it is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch. next 2022, although it could be delayed to the following year. We will see what more new features are implemented apart from those filtered by company patents, both playable and at the narrative level.

Related topics: Zelda

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe