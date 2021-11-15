A weekend full of visits to the offices of the International Automobile Federation for the men of Mercedes, with one last appointment that has fully implicated the reigning world champion for improper use of seat belts.

If over the weekend Max Verstappen and several Mercedes officials have had to visit the FIA ​​offices to attend their respective appointments with the stewards to attend to the different issues related to the DRS of the W12 of the British seven-time champion, now it is Lewis Hamilton’s turn to appear before them, but this time for an alternative reason: to unbutton his belts on his last lap at the Autodromo José Carlos Pace.

After coming out last in qualifying at sprint for being disqualified, since his rear wing opened more than the 85 millimeters allowed when activating the DRS on one of the sides, # 44 was able to come back up to 5th position, which still made him finish 10th in Sunday’s race since he had also used a 5th unit of the combustion engine to face this decisive Grand Prix.

Barely 2 millimeters were to blame for this fall on the grid, a double blow for which Hamilton has been able to compensate and eat the toast of a Verstappen who has played his cards to the limit. 14 points They separate the two in the championship in the absence of 3 Grand Prix for the conclusion of the 2021 season, a difference that has not changed after this latest investigation that has concluded with an economic sanction of € 5,000 for Hamilton.