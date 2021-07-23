The Mercedes GLE Coupé is halfway through its commercial life. In just a few months you will receive news on all plans, with a revised image. What has not been an impediment for the BRABUS to strive to present their particular vision of a sports SUV: It is the BRABUS Rocket 800 Coupé.

Is called BRABUS Rocket 800 Coupe, and it is one of the most brutal creations that have come out of the workshops of the German trainer specialized in the signature models of the three-pointed star. The Rocket are the most dizzying proposals, surpassing in all areas the particular options of the Affalterbach.

The exclusive Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic + Coupé It is the starting point for those of BRABUS who, of course, have printed a series of details in the aesthetic part in line with the benefits. From the outset, the sports SUV stands out for the new design of the Pan-American grille that keep the thin vertical bars, but color two red and add two extra air intakes in the extremes. In addition, the bumper has new carbon inserts that highlight the large air intakes, and the spoiler on the lower edge.

The luxurious BRABUS Rocket 800 Coupé is the latest creation on the sports SUV from the star

The wheel arches are also made of light material, housing new ones in the steps. 24-inch gloss black painted thin-spoke alloy wheels diameter. The tuning specialist has also incorporated a new spoiler on the tailgate sill, very prominent, made of visible carbon fiber as the insert at the bottom of the bumper. The whole piece, up to the four exhaust pipes, are made of lightweight material.

The most aggressive of the GLE Coupées also features a tall interior and the BRABUS hallmark. The upholstery is fine leather, door sills feature illuminated trim strips, mirrors project the logo on asphalt, and multiple interior decoration options are offered. Of course, with carbon fiber like the exterior.

The BRABUS Rocket 800 Coupé retains the imposing 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine, although it has undergone a major modification, since the 612 hp it produces is not enough for the preparer. A new engine control unit, along with new injection maps and two larger turbochargers, and with more pressure, increase the maximum power to a “round” 800 hp and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm. A significant increase that takes performance to a new level for a model that weighs 2.3 tons: from zero to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds – almost half a tenth less than the standard one – and a top speed of 280 km / h.