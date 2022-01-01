Since its launch in November, it has been very active, as the multiplayer mode from Halo Infinite became one of the most popular free to play on the market.

And although this can only be something positive for the video game and its users, it is undeniable that it is not a problem-free experience. Proof of this is that there has been a case of a recent bug that has the potential to cause you to lose a game unfairly.

Surely you know, the shooter of 343 Industries incorporates bots, that is, artificial intelligence players. These appear in custom games or when there are empty slots on a team.

Which is usually something that can be helpful, but on the paper they are built for, bots drop out of games once human players join in and fill in the gaps.

The problem is, there is a mysterious error that causes the latter not to happen and, consequently, there are teams of up to 6 participants in 4vs4 games. This results in one side having an advantage over the other.

And according to what the Kotaku portal explains, this situation is particularly problematic in some playlists.

Let’s take as an example, in Strongholds, a game mode where participants must capture and hold zones, the side with more players has an advantage by being able to cover more ground. On the contrary, the team with bots is at a disadvantage in the Slayer mode, as rivals can eliminate the AI ​​to get easy points.

And with this happening, a Reddit user was the one who spotted and reported this error a month ago, but sadly, this issue persists to this day.

And while it’s not particularly common, it has the potential to undermine the experience.

So we hope that in 343 Industries be aware of this situation and provide a solution as soon as possible.

Halo Infinite bots have been a difficult subject, even before the official launch of the game, because if we remember, during the Beta, they terrorized the players with their superhuman abilities and their behavior that, to some extent, simulated toxic attitudes of the community, we hope you are not one of those victims.