A Spanish boss has become a global trend after taking an action that is teaching other entrepreneurs how to value employee productivity when it generates multiple economic and reputational benefits.

It was on December 24, prior to Christmas Eve, when the workers of OK Mobility They received an unexpected gift that made them jump and cry with joy. With a symbolic toast, the company’s CEO, Othman Ktiri, posted his big announcement.

In the video that can be seen on the businessman’s social networks you can see how 450 men and women received the lottery ahead of time, since they were distributed one million euros among all of them, that is, more than 23 million 350 thousand 695 Mexican pesos.

According to the CEO, the bonus was distributed according to the seniority of those who have contributed to the growth of the company, making it a leader in the sale and rental of cars in Spain, where its assets have grown by up to 60 percent with respect to to 2019 figures.

Each worker received between 300 and 10 thousand euros (7 thousand and 233 thousand 588 pesos), an amount higher than that of any manager.



“They have done very well. The best asset of a company are always its workers. It has been an incredible year, with better results than in the prepandemic and that deserves an award ”, assures the boss during the first part of his speech.

The CEO of Ok Mobility planned the surprise personally for three months, as only his closest associates knew about it at the last minute.

And it is that the decision to pride and strengthen the human capital of your company was taken thanks to the closing of the extraordinary year of the results that its employees had: in 2021 operating profits improved despite the health crisis.

Othman Ktiri delivered the bonus bonus in Son Moix a few days before the end of the year festivities. Each one of the lucky ones could see the “lottery piece” with their mobile number, where immediately afterwards, one by one, they received a text message in which they could read: “Hello, this is Othman and I give you… (with the corresponding amount) ”.

Along with the amount that would be transferred to their accounts at the same time, the company dedicated a moving text where it thanked the efforts and dedication they have shown throughout this year.

As reported later by Ok Mobility, in order to carry out the meeting, the attendees had to undergo an antigen test to confirm that they were not infected with Covid-19, in addition to using masks at all times, except in those where they tasted the snacks the boss brought them or when they wiped away their surprised tears while thinking that this might be a joke.

“Which is not a joke, it is real. Look at your account in a bit. Enjoy a lot and I wish you happy holidays ”, Othman said to a worker.

Afterwards, with wine and champagne, they clinked glasses to celebrate and take photos.

“I have to disappear a bit because I have to go to sign the transfers”, the businessman jokes a little, addressing the camera.

The favorite CEO for Mallorca employees

Agricultural Engineer by profession, Othman Ktiri is one of the most famous entrepreneurs today in Mallorca, Spain, as it raised the automotive company Ok Mobility for the sale and rental of cars, with a turnover of 294 million euros until 2020.

It was in 2005 when he decided to take the big leap and found his own car distribution company, Logic Auto, a pioneer of the current multinational that has more than 450 employees and offices in seven countries.

“We have been building a disruptive and integrated business model for almost two decades that allows us to control the entire life cycle of the vehicle 100 percent, from its acquisition from manufacturers and suppliers to its commercialization and sale. And, in the middle of this process, we rent them ourselves or offer them as a subscription product.“, Explained the CEO to Mallorca newspaper.

