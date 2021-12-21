For February of this year, according to data provided by Statista, the number of service stations in Mexico under the PEMEX brand reached an approximate of 7,735 stations, which suggests a drop of around 13 percent, compared to data registered during the In the same period of the previous year, this represented the ideal opportunity for companies such as Bodega Aurrera to launch their gas station branches.

Following the announcement by Walmart México, where it clearly indicated its intentions to enter the convenience store segment, Bodega Aurrera is now the first to carry out this strategy, since this store belongs to the self-service chain , recently opened its first gas station store.

It should be taken into account that the stores considered convenience must have a geographic space of 223 square meters, where packaged everyday consumer items are included; in light of this development, Walmart Mexico declared that its intention is to enter within the convenience store model attached to gasoline service stations

This new model of stores by Bodega Aurrera will compete directly with other stores in the sector such as Oxxo, Go Mart, 7 – Eleven among others, however, it should be noted that Walmart’s intention is to make use of its main stores or their variants, such as: Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express or Walmart Supercenter.

These variants are weighed with the intention of offering the different business models that are handled, since it was through the statement that it was announced that different name variants would be used for the stores; however, they will always be in direct alliance with Gazpro.

“Today we open our first Gas Station Store. Thanks to all the teams that supported us to make this possible ”stated Karla Fernández, Manager of New Business Development and Project Management for Walmart de México y Centroamérica.

The launch of the new type of stores occurs during a favorable time for Walmart Mexico, since it is among the first places in retail in Mexico, due to the fact that it has an estimated 28.7 billion dollars registered in sales in the country, while its direct rival Oxxo has an estimated $ 9.2 billion in addition to Oxxo stores having an estimated 50 percent of active and registered convenience stores within the national territory.

Within the integration of Bodega Aurrera to the convenience stores, it is worth mentioning that Gazpro will be the company responsible for the investment, design, construction, development, planning and operation of the fuel sales stations, while Walmart Mexico will be the Responsible for making the spaces available for them to develop the projects, this by way of leasing, this in order to offer a more complete experience for its consumers.

Now read: