Everything is ready to experience the coming-out of the new BMW Concept XM. A concept model that lays the foundations for a future production SUV signed by BMW M and that is called to play a leading role. An SUV that will foreseeably be known as BMW XM and that will bet on electrification.

What model does this new concept car advance? Over the past few months we have been closely following the development process of an ambitious SUV popularly known as the BMW X8. A project run by BMW M and the one who had already been speculating about the possibility that it was baptized as BMW XM. In any case, and regardless of the name under which the ending is marketed, this first teaser denotes that the debut is imminent.

The new BMW Concept XM will anticipate a future production SUV signed by BMW M

Preview of the new BMW Concept XM, a high-performance SUV



After submitting the teaser revealed by BMW to a photo editing program, it is possible to bring out some details. It will stand out, without a doubt, for its huge grill that, as you can see, will have the edge illuminated. A grill that will be flanked by thin and sharp light clusters. It will be a large vehicle that will transmit strength and character.

Despite being a conceptual model, the new BMW Concept XM will be a preview, to a large extent, of the production model which will arrive at dealerships in the spring of 2023. We must bear in mind that the development process has already accumulated more than a year, which denotes the special interest that BMW M is putting in the project.

The exterior design, while maintaining the characteristic features of an SUV, will attract attention for being very aerodynamic. And this is crucial since it is closely related to the mechanical section. And it is that, the future BMW XM will bet without complexes by the electrification.

Spy photo of the expected BMW XM during its development phase

BMW Concept XM, the prelude to a plug-in hybrid SUV



Electrification will be the protagonist in the mechanical section. The SUV advanced by the XM Concept will turn to the plug-in hybrid technology (PHEV)

to be able to offer high performance as well as a high level of efficiency. There will be different engines reaching, in the best of cases, an approximate power of 700 hp. A figure that contrasts with a 100% electric autonomy over 60 kilometers.