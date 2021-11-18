Bloodroot plant: uses, benefits and contraindications

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

The bloodroot plant is believed to aid in the treatment of skin diseases and other conditions. However, its consumption carries risks.

The bloodthirsty plant, with a scientific name Sanguinaria canadensis, is a flower native to the eastern United States and Canada. Belongs to the family Papaveraceae (poppy) and is also known by other names, such as bloodroot, canada puccoon and redroot. In particular, it stands out for its applications in traditional medicine.

According to a review disclosed in International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Native Americans have used the rhizomes of this plant to treat a wide variety of diseases. However, the evidence on its properties is limited and, on the contrary, possible clinical toxicities have been observed. Do you want to know more about it? Here we tell you more about its properties.

Uses and benefits of the bloodroot plant

Both the rhizome and the roots of the bloodroot plant They contain a red liquid that concentrates alkaloid and antioxidant compounds. Of these, the sanguinarine it has become the most researched alkaloid. In fact, much of the pharmacological effects of the plant are attributed to it. What is it for?

Dental health

In the 1980s, the bloodroot plant was used as an antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory agent in dental health products. In particular, it is said to decrease the presence of dental plaque and the risk of gingivitis.

In relation to this, a study disclosed in Phytotherapy Research determined that toothpaste and mouthwashes infused with Sanguinaria canadensis have antibacterial qualities that help protect oral health when used simultaneously. However, the results regarding these effects are contradictory.

In fact, bloodroot oral products were discontinued in North America since 2001, after studies associated their use with an increased risk of precancerous lesions (oral leukoplakia).

Bloodroot toothpaste was taken off the market because of its possible association with oral leukoplakia.

Skin health

In traditional medicine, bloodroot is used as an ally to fight skin problems such as acne, psoriasis, warts and blemishes. Even today there are products derived from the plant that claim to provide these and other dermal benefits. But is it effective for these purposes?

The truth is that there are no clinical studies to support its effectiveness against these conditions. On the contrary, as detailed by one publication in Dermatitis, its excessive or improper application can cause tissue destruction, contact dermatitis and keloid formation.

Heart health

Sanguinarine, the main active compound in bloodroot, appears to have antiaggregant effects that decrease the accumulation of plaque in the arteries and the risk of cardiac events. Secondly, it is believed to exert a positive inotropic effect, It helps the heart pump enough blood with fewer beats.

Despite this, studies are insufficient to consider this plant as a therapeutic agent for heart health. On the contrary, it is noted that its use in high doses it can cause a serious hypotensive situation.

Respiratory health

Many of the bloodroot applications have to do with respiratory health. In the antiquity, was a popular remedy for fighting colds, flu, sinus infections, and lung infections. Despite this, today there is no solid evidence to show its effectiveness in these types of conditions.

Bloodroot plant risks and side effects

The bloodroot plant is considered safe for most healthy adults, as long as it is consumed as a short-term dietary supplement, properly processed. Even so, there are those who experience digestive discomfort after taking the plant in these presentations.

Its topical application is associated with side effects such as irritation, redness and swelling of the skin. In addition, its excessive or prolonged consumption can lead to the following reactions:

Dizziness and fainting

Blurred vision or glaucoma

Nausea and vomiting

Low blood pressure.

Dilated pupils.

Diarrhea.

Warning

Given the lack of evidence on its safety, the bloody plant should not be used in conditions such as pregnancy or lactation. Nor should it be used in children or patients with diagnosed chronic conditions.

On the other hand, it must be considered that it may have interactions with medications to lower blood pressure, anticoagulants and antiarrhythmics.

There are not many scientific studies that support the medicinal use of the plant, so the necessary precautions must be taken.

Dosage and presentations

Right now, bloodroot is available in herbal stores and pharmacies on-line What supplement in capsules, powder and extracts. It is also possible to find its dried roots to make teas or decoctions.

However, there is no specific rule for its safe intake. In general, it is suggested not to exceed doses of more than 5 micrograms of sanguinarine.

What is there to remember about the bloodroot plant?

Bloodroot plant dietary supplements are distributed as allies to improve health. Although its medicinal applications are quite old, clinical studies have not been able to prove its effectiveness. Contrary to this, it has been determined that its improper or excessive use can cause serious consequences.

Therefore, it is essential to use this plant in moderation, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In addition, if you have a previously diagnosed disease, it is best to consult your doctor before using any derivative of this plant.

