We have heard various rumors of the possibility that a future Apple Watch to be able to measure blood pressure. To carry out this measurement, very specific sensors are needed, ones that could be located on the strap of the same watch, according to a recent patent.

Another approach to pressure measurement

While we have already seen the probability of taking a blood pressure measurement using only light sensors there are other approaches that also make sense. One of them is to add a sensor to the upper arm. A device connected to the Apple Watch with which to carry out the measurement.

Another alternative is to propose a sensor that is worn at all times. This is exactly what the patent “Stretchable Blood Pressure Cuff” does, which explores the possibility of something similar to a strap for the Apple Watch whose interior is capable of pressure measurement.





“A user can monitor one or more of his physiological parameters by connecting a monitoring device, such as a blood pressure monitor, to one of his limbs. The blood pressure monitor may include an inextensible section that secures an inflatable section against the limb of the Username”.

“This would be able to compress one or more blood vessels in the limb, restricting and / or stopping blood flow through the vessels.”

Several approaches to the same reading.

This information could “be used to determine one or more physiological parameters, such as the user’s blood pressure.” It is clear that it is not a plan to wear a device that swells on our wrist or arm on a regular basis. On the other hand, whoever really needs to take these measurements continuously, can greatly benefit from something similar to a special strap for the Apple Watch with which the need for extra devices is eliminated.

“A physiological monitoring device such as the blood pressure cuff is usually worn during measurement and is removed quickly thereafter. In some cases, it may be desirable to wear the monitoring device for longer periods of time, so that the Physiological measurements can be performed periodically or continuously. “





“The cuff assembly may include a fluid conduit that is in communication with the first cell and the second cell and in conjunction with a reservoir. The cuff assembly may exchange liquid with the reservoir and be configured to increase in length as volume decreases. of the liquid in the internal chamber, and decrease in length when the volume of the fluid in the internal chamber increases “.

A description that may seem trivial, but that, given the image that accompanies the text, quickly it can make us think of the leather strap that Apple already sells currently for the Apple Watch.

Clearly, there are different methods to get an effective blood pressure reading. While it is expected that Apple will focus its efforts on a non-invasive device, surely using light sensors, it is also possible that a more classical approach will be carried out. We will be attentive to rumors related to this interesting patent.

Image | David Švihovec