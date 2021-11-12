There is little more than a month left until the second season of the series The witcher it is a reality and we can enjoy it in full on Netflix, but the North American company has many other plans in mind with the saga of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia. And it is that after the success of the animated film The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, Netflix is ​​also working on a spin-off series. Now him The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner offers details and opens the door to a second season. This is what Declan De Barra has made known in a interview awarded to Collider, where he explained what fans of The Witcher can expect from Blood Origin.

“We tried to understand what the world was like for the elves just before the Conjunction of the Spheres (phenomenon that led to the arrival of humans, monsters and magic to the world that is presented in The Witcher). The description is very vague in the books regarding what happened. I had a blank slate and I outlined the plan of what I was thinking: what did the elves want in this world and what pre-colonization society was like. That kind of things. In the books, Sapkowski reinterprets the legends and history. And when you look back at your own history, the societies that reached their peak, like the Roman Empire or the Mayan Empire, would be there just before they fell and went back to dark times. That fascinated me and led me to think what the elven world would have been like and what their society would be like. That is what we are going to explore here ”, said De Barra.

After offering this meticulous description of some of the topics that The Witcher: Blood Origin will deal with, Declan De Barra has pointed out that the end of the series is very solid, but that the existence or not of a second season will depend “on the fans”, so he is open for the story to continue. This prequel is scheduled for next year 2022, while the second season of the main series The Witcher will hit Netflix on December 17, in just over a month.