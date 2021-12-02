The emergence of the new coronavirus brought with it many new scientific discoveries and debates. One of them is the possible link between blood types and the risks of COVID-19.

People with blood groups A, B, and Rh + are more susceptible to Covid-19 infection

There have been studies that suggest that a specific blood type is more prone to coronavirus infections. While researchers have overturned such claims and concluded that there is no link between blood types and links to the coronavirus.

That said, a new study published Tuesday by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). It suggests that people with blood groups A, B, and Rh + are more susceptible to Covid-19 infection, while O, AB, and Rh- have a lower risk of infection.

The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. It showed that male patients with blood group B are more prone to Covid-19 than female patients with blood group B.

People under the age of 60 with blood group AB were found to be more prone to Covid infection

However, the study found no association between blood groups and susceptibility to disease severity, as well as mortality.

“The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a new virus. And it’s unclear whether blood groups have any impact on Covid-19 risk or progression. Therefore, we investigated the association of ABO and Rh blood group with susceptibility, prognosis. As well as the recovery time and mortality from Covid-19 in this study ”. Dr. Rashmi Rana, consultant to the Research Department, SGRH, said in a statement.

In addition, the research found that people with blood types A and Rh + are associated with a decrease in the recovery period. While those with blood groups O and Rh- could recover quickly.

“However, ABO and / or Rh blood groups may not be responsible for this association. As they may indicate an unexplored underlying factor such as comorbidity. Therefore, larger, multicenter, and prospective studies are needed to determine the relationship between blood groups and SARS-CoV-2. “Dr. Vivek Ranjan, co-author and director of the Department of Blood Transfusion, at SGRH.

ABOUT THE STUDY:

The study was conducted in 2,586 Covid-19 positive patients evaluated by real-time PCR who were admitted to HRMS from April 8, 2020 to October 4, 2020.

In the 2,586 patients infected with Covid-19, the frequencies of A, B, O, and AB were 29.93 percent, 41.80 percent, 21.19 percent, and 7.98 percent, respectively.

Of the patients, 98.07 percent were Rh positive. It is observed that blood groups A and B are significantly associated with susceptibility to Covid-19, while blood groups O and AB have a low risk of Covid-19 infection.

