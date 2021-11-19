There is a silent and invisible way to block that person that you cannot stand or who makes your life impossible on WhatsApp , and the best thing is that the blocked will never know that their messages do not reach you.

We have all had bad experiences with Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging app, now owned by Meta instead of Facebook (which is why they have changed the name although they remain the same).

And when this happens the situation is not pleasant, since We use that same app at all hours to talk with our parents, siblings and friends.

Despite this, a single person can ruin our experience with the application, becoming afraid or anxious about this tool.

For this reason we are going to teach you block on WhatsApp without anyone knowing, which can thus avoid an even greater conflict.

As you know, when you block someone that person stops being able to see your profile photo, your last connection and their messages only remain in sent, not received. And that is dangerous depending on what cases. For that reason you teach yourself a safer and more effective alternative: silence.

To do it you only have to:

Select the person you want to block, click on the contact and see its information. Click on the option mute notifications Now Archive the contact’s chat. That is, press and hold the contact and click on the envelope symbol, at the top right.

With these simple steps that person, no matter how much they write to you, will not appear on your WhatsApp and the best thing is that he or she will not know anything about what you have done to not read their messages.

This is the most effective and least violent way to remove someone from your lives when you don’t want to face each other directly.