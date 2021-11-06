Marvel Studios fans are eager to see Blade played by Mahershala Ali and he has already debuted.

They have confirmed for quite some time that there will be a movie by Blade starring Mahershala Ali at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But for now we have very little information about this project, one like that just debuted in the movie The Eternals.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie The Eternals has two post-credits scenes, in one of them we see Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) admiring the Ebony Blade, a very powerful sword that belonged to the original Black Knight, King Arthur’s mightiest warrior. As Dane contemplates the weapon and wonders how to use his powers to become the next Black Knight, a mysterious voice asks him from off-camera: “Are you sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?”

That voice is Mahershala Ali playing Blade !!!

This has been confirmed by the director Chloé Zhao herself.

In a recent interview, the director of The Eternals said: “That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Blade himself, Yes!”

According to the actor Kit harington, I didn’t even know the meaning of the scene itself during filming:

“It’s pretty cool. Chloé Zhao texted me about it a couple of weeks ago and it blew me away. I didn’t know that would be the case, so it’s very exciting for me. “

Now what Blade already belongs to Marvel studios, we imagine that we will be able to see it very soon, in fact it is rumored that it will be in the series Moon Knight. Since this show that will debut in Disney Plus in 2022 it will bring all the mythology of beings taken from horror stories such as vampires and werewolves.

So, now Marvel studios He no longer has any excuse to give the definitive release date of the film of Blade, which will surely be spectacular. While we wait, we can see the rest of the deliveries of the saga in Disney Plus.