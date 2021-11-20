Many users have waited for Black Friday for months to make certain purchases that perhaps were not essential but that had become a useful whim. Or at least, on a whim, without more. For example, to play on your Xbox or PC enjoying the experience to the fullest, the ideal is to have a headset. And if you play online, then it is even more important. By only 20 euros these helmets from Mars Gaming on sale for Black Friday they are an interesting purchase.

They are not cases that are located within what is the high range, as is obvious, but they do have all the key features we need to play with a good experience. On the one hand, we have his design. And we are not talking about the appearance, but rather the fact that they are supraaural, leaving our ears completely isolated from the outside inside the headphones, with what that means when it comes to reducing external noises.

The sound quality it’s decent. Although we may see some shortcomings if what we expect is to listen to music in high fidelity, we will not have any problem playing. In fact, with relatively large diaphragms, meets bass well and has a playable acoustic range.

How can it be otherwise in helmets that are to play, includes a microphone so that we can use them in multiplayer games. This microphone can be rotated to play without speaking with anyone, or it can be deployed if we want to play in sync with our companions.

Another interesting quality is the small remote integrated in the cable of these headphones, which gives us options such as raising or lowering the volume of the audio, or even mute or activate the microphone. We will appreciate it not having to enter the settings of our console to manage these aspects.

Last but not least when we talk about a gaming device, these headphones from Mars Gaming have an RGB lighting system based on a panel that occupies the center of the side of the headphones. This panel is constantly changing color to give a gaming look to our environment.

As they are wired headphones, we can plug them into any device. We can use them to play with the Xbox as well as to play with the computer, or even plug them into the mobile or tablet to continue playing with Game Pass.

By only 20 euros, it is an ideal purchase for this Black Friday if we were looking for a slight improvement in the gaming experience with headphones, or if we did not directly have headphones to isolate them from the outside and play without disturbing anyone.